Bruce Arians treating nephew WR like any other player

To many Arizona Cardinals players, coach Bruce Arians is known as the "cool uncle," thanks to his swag style and personality.
To one player trying to make the roster this summer, though, Arians quite literally is an uncle.
Before anyone cries to the skies about nepotism, we should note Harman set 17 school records at Division II Shippensburg (Pa.) University and is the conference's all-time leader in receptions (321) and receiving touchdowns (61). Harman also didn't receive a signing bonus.
While other players find Arians a cool uncle, Harman merely calls him "coach." The receiver is also treated like any other player.
Veteran players, such as Larry Fitzgerald, are having fun with the relationship at Harman's expense.
"This morning he (Fitzgerald) called me an informant, which is kind of cool," Harman said earlier this week. "Then he put a note on the whiteboard that said, 'Whatever happens here, whatever is said here has to stay here.' And they (the other receivers) looked at me.
"I'm like, 'Man, this is never going to end.'"
Harman should hope it doesn't end. He's a long shot to make a roster deep at the receiver position. His best bet would be to slide on the practice squad for the season. The Cardinals do have a track record with Division II wideouts after John Brown flashed last season, so there is always a chance Harman gets to work with his award-winning uncle this season.
