Around the NFL

Bruce Arians to add full-time coaching job for women

Published: Mar 06, 2019 at 01:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians continues his effort to employ the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL.

During the third annual Women's Careers in Football Forum at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Arians told Melissa Jacobs of TheFootballGirl.com he plans to establish a full-time coaching position on his staff for a woman.

A timeframe for adding the position is not set, Jacobs reported, but Arians said it could be as soon as the 2019 season. Arians added that he feels the pool of applicants is wide enough to hire a worthy candidate.

The Bucs coach noted that hiring a female to a full-time position must have internal support all the way up the chain.

"You have to have the right support from ownership," he said.

During his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals, Arians hired Jen Welter to serve as the first female assistant coach for the 2015 preseason. During the Women's Forum last week, Arians wondered why some of those internships don't lead to full-time positions. Katie Sowers, entering her third season on Kyle Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers, is the only full-time female coach in the NFL.

Arians' staff is already the most diverse in the NFL with African-Americans employed at the top four assistant positions, including all three coordinator jobs. Adding a full-time female coach to the staff would further improve that diversity.

Any person still sticking with the dunderheaded insistence that women can't coach men because they didn't play in the NFL, we offer this reminder: The greatest football coach of all time is a sub-6-foot frumpkin who didn't play a single down professionally, Bill Belichick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
news

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary, signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht not worried about potential future salary-cap issues

Tampa Bay has kept its core intact this offseason by pushing money into the future with void years. According to GM Jason Licht, the mechanism to kick the salary-cap hits down the road doesn't have the Bucs worried they'll be handcuffed in future seasons.
news

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now

Wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is the lone man left on the list of notable Buccaneers free agents still on the market. It doesn't sound like a resolution is coming in short order unless Brown is willing to take fewer bucks to return.
news

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase 'wouldn't mind' reunion with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Ja'Marr Chase is not only one of the most dynamic receivers in this year's draft, he's also Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's former teammate at LSU. 
news

Robert Kraft: 'I don't feel like we've done the greatest job the last few years' in the draft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants his team built through the draft and he knows that's where Bill Belichick and his staff have stumbled the past few seasons. 
news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
news

Giants co-owner John Mara waiting for 'appropriate time' to discuss Saquon Barkley extension

Despite embarking on quite the spending spree this offseason, the Giants remain quiet on their financial plans as they relate to their star running back Saquon Barkley.
news

Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson now at 21; QB's lawyer releases statements of support from massage therapists

Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday night against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions.
news

Robert Kraft admits Patriots need to get quarterback 'solidified'

Cam Newton returns to New England on another one-year deal that will pay him more than he made in 2020, but doesn't drive home any sense of long-term faith in him or the Patriots' current state at QB. Owner Robert Kraft admitted as much Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW