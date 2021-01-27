Would Bruce Arians retire if Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV? 'Hell no. I'm going for two'

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers best the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Bruce Arians won't ride off into the sunset atop the football world.

Joining 95.3 WDAE in Tampa on Wednesday, Arians was asked if he would retire if the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

"Hell no," Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm going for two. If the Glazers will have me back."

Suffice it to say the Buccaneers owners should want Arians back, win or lose.

The Bucs signed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to a two-year contract last offseason, jumpstarting a Super Bowl window. Tampa realized that plan in beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. A win over Kansas City in its home stadium would cement the Bucs' status. The 2010 Packers are the last team to win a Lombardi Trophy from as a wild-card team.

For the 68-year-old Arians, retirement could come down any turn. He "retired" following the 2017 season in Arizona due to medical concerns. After a year away, he returned with Tampa in 2019.

The thought that Arians could walk away after winning his first Super Bowl as a head coach was a potential storyline leading up to the Feb. 7 showdown. It would have followed that Arians would leave Tampa in the capable care of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Instead, the veteran coach dashed those questions early.