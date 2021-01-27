Around the NFL

Would Bruce Arians retire if Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV? 'Hell no. I'm going for two'

Published: Jan 27, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers best the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Bruce Arians won't ride off into the sunset atop the football world.

Joining 95.3 WDAE in Tampa on Wednesday, Arians was asked if he would retire if the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

"Hell no," Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm going for two. If the Glazers will have me back."

Suffice it to say the Buccaneers owners should want Arians back, win or lose.

The Bucs signed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to a two-year contract last offseason, jumpstarting a Super Bowl window. Tampa realized that plan in beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. A win over Kansas City in its home stadium would cement the Bucs' status. The 2010 Packers are the last team to win a Lombardi Trophy from as a wild-card team. 

For the 68-year-old Arians, retirement could come down any turn. He "retired" following the 2017 season in Arizona due to medical concerns. After a year away, he returned with Tampa in 2019.

The thought that Arians could walk away after winning his first Super Bowl as a head coach was a potential storyline leading up to the Feb. 7 showdown. It would have followed that Arians would leave Tampa in the capable care of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Instead, the veteran coach dashed those questions early.

If the Bucs win, the QB Whisperer will give it another go with Brady.

Related Content

news

Wednesday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead hoping to play in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have its starting safety ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ back on the field for Super Bowl LV. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Steelers LB Bud Dupree (ACL) plans to be ready for training camp: 'I'm ahead of schedule in rehab'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL on Week 12, said he plans to be ready for training camp.
news

Sean McDermott acknowledges 'gap' between Bills, Chiefs, including 'the speed element'

The Chiefs are on the verge of becoming the latest dynasty to dominate the AFC, but Buffalo is hot on their trail. Bills coach Sean McDermott knows his team still has strides to make to compete with K.C.
news

Vikings TE Rudolph not interested in pay cut: 'I think I'm worth every dime of my contract'

Kyle Rudolph speaks openly about his down year in production, but while the Vikings TE doesn't feel the need to take a pay cut, Minnesota has decisions to make with limited cap space.
news

Seahawks hiring Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. 
news

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi excited to build offense around 'elite' Justin Herbert

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi spoke with reporters for the first time since he was hired to run Los Angeles' offense and he made it very clear that Justin Herbert is the center of the Chargers' future.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

The San Francisco 49ers received good news as quarterback Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be back by training camp. 
news

Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'

Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about ﻿Jared Goff﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't think that there's any reason why I wouldn't be back' in Green Bay

Joining The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, QB Aaron Rodgers downplayed the discussions around his future, saying that he simply gave a realistic answer in the moment, that no NFL player truly ultimately controls his own future. With that said, he fully expects to play for the Packers next season. 
news

Packers CEO: No way Aaron Rodgers leaves, 'we're not idiots'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ jolted the cheesehead-wearing diehards of Green Bay at a low point Sunday evening when he casted doubt on his future. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy offered a reason for fans to relax (but not the R-E-L-A-X kind from back in 2014) a day later.
news

Barry Sanders: It will be 'very difficult' for Lions to replace Matthew Stafford

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is set to become the latest Lions star to leave the club in his early 30s. Barry Sanders, who's been in those shoes, joined Good Morning Football and said he understands why Detroit and Stafford agreed to part ways this offseason.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW