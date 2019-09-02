Analysis

Bruce Arians-Jameis Winston marriage all it's cracked up to be?

Published: Sep 02, 2019 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Ali-Bhanpuri_2020
Ali Bhanpuri

Senior Director, Content & Editorial

If you're expecting Bruce Arians to take Jameis Winston's game to the next level this season -- resuscitating the young quarterback's career in a crucial contract year -- you could be in for a bumpy ride.

The marriage of coach and quarterback in Tampa Bay will almost certainly lead to more yards, more touchdowns and thus more points for the Buccaneers. And, if all goes just right, maybe even a second Pro Bowl nod and a fat new contract for the fifth-year passer. But it could also very well lead to Winston committing an even greater number of turnovers and running for his life.

The two-time Coach of the Year has made his living throwing caution to the wind and taking shots downfield, eschewing the old mantra of three yards and a cloud of dust for "no risk it, no biscuit." His love of chunk-yardage plays meshes well with Winston's propensity to air it out on intermediate and deep routes. In fact, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick has thrown 93(!) more passes of 10-plus air yards than any other quarterback since entering the league, per Pro Football Focus, and that's despite missing eight games over the past two seasons. Although he hasn't been incredibly efficient on these passes, with Next Gen Stats showing he ranks 26th in yards per attempt (9.2 -- just behind Eli Manning) and 21st in passer rating (82.4 -- seven points below Case Keenum) over the past three seasons, that's where B.A.'s QB magic is supposed to make the difference. Sprinkle a bit of fairy biscuit crumbles on Jameis' right arm, and watch his 44:34 TD-to-INT ratio on deep throws suddenly transform into something far more appetizing.

There's no question that Arians-led offenses rack up yards and points and help propel quarterbacks into the limelight. He's worked with, and elicited incredible production from, some of the best to ever do it: future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, as well as multi-time Pro Bowlers Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer. The concern stems from whether the ultra-aggressive coach's unwavering commitment to his scheme, irrespective of personnel, potentially compounds already-problematic areas on a roster.

Because Arians is relentless in his aim to put pressure on opposing defenses, he regularly uses five-step drops to give his quarterback better sightlines and to buy more time for his receivers to run downfield. Palmer ranked sixth in the league in five-step drops and second in passes of 10-plus air yards from 2015 through '16. And the success was evident: The signal-caller was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2015, as the Cardinals boasted the NFL's top-ranked offense and earned a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

But there's a painful flipside to Arians' system. Because it often exchanges pass protectors for additional route runners, it also requires the five guys up front to win one-on-one battles. This approach works well when you have quick-hitting route concepts or a rock-solid offensive line. However, we know short passes are anathema to the Kangol-wearing coach, and the offensive lines he had in Indy and Arizona were questionable at best -- a truth that's certainly not lost on Luck or Palmer. The recently retired Colts QB had 45 more dropbacks under pressure than the next-closest passer in 2012, when Arians served as interim head coach. Similarly, the Cardinals veteran was hit more in 60 games under B.A. than in 122 total games with the Bengals and Raiders (400 hits to 398). His sacks-per-game figure also soared in Arizona, increasing from 1.7 during his nine-year run in Cincinnati and Oakland to 2.3 in his five seasons in the desert.

And here-in lies the potential issue for Winston: The O-line Arians inherited in Tampa is, to put it simply, not good. The head coach went so far as to lambast the unit's performance after the Preseason Week 3 tilt against the Browns, when the quintet was manhandled consistently by Cleveland's defensive front. Anyone expecting Arians' attacking philosophy to change -- even with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich calling the plays -- is misguided. Buccaneers QB2 Ryan Griffin ranked second across the league in five-step drops during the preseason, while 17 of Winston's 39 total dropbacks were five-step drops, per PFF. Both finished the exhibition period in the top 10 in sacks taken (Winston, T-9; Griffin T-2). Let's be honest: Arians is set in his ways. I mean, does the guy in the following video sound like someone who would suddenly transition to a horizontal passing game for the sake of his lackluster offensive line?

The sliver of silver lining in all of this is that Winston has been far more effective at evading pressure in his young career (ranks ninth since 2016, per Next Gen Stats) than late-30s Palmer was with the Cardinals (ranked 27th over his final two seasons of 2016 and '17). So there's a possibility Winston might be able to mitigate the extra heat he'll face operating in Arians' deep-drop scheme. That said, when the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner has been under pressure during the past three seasons, he's produced the fourth-worst passer rating (59.8) and sixth-lowest yards per attempt (5.9).

Arians has, of course, earned the benefit of the doubt that he can fix Winston's shortcomings, but past precedent works both ways. To ignore the warning signs -- B.A.'s slow-developing offense, the Bucs' questionable O-line, Winston's league-leading turnover total since making his rookie debut -- and only focus on the duo's predilection for pushing the ball down field, would paint an incomplete picture. Sure, they may connect on a ton of chunk plays that set off a cacophony of cannon fire at Raymond James Stadium. But it's the potential for repeated misfires -- the sacks, stalled drives, giveaways -- that should have Bucs fans tempering their expectations.

Follow Ali Bhanpuri on Twitter @AliBhanpuri.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Projecting NFL's 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise

Is Joe Burrow about to take his game to an even higher level after a magical Super Bowl run? Will Derrick Henry reclaim the rushing crown following an injury-abbreviated season? Can anyone cover Justin Jefferson? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2022 league leaders in the major individual statistics.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne among running backs poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

The Steelers' Najee Harris burst onto the scene as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl nod. Which backs from the class of 2021 could join him in the position's top tier this season? Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson reveals three second-year RBs who are poised to break out in 2022.

news

Best team fits for notable remaining NFL free agents: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Baltimore Ravens?

NFL training camp has begun, but there are still a number of impact players on the open market. Where could they be headed? Marc Ross reveals team fits for eight notable remaining free agents.

news

Response to Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension represents important litmus test for NFL

The NFL's response to Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension represents an important litmus test for the league, Judy Battista writes. An appeal for a more severe punishment could advance the culture shift the league has been seeking.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Former 11-year NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger uses his expertise to select eight second-year players -- four O-linemen and four D-linemen -- who are poised to break out in 2022.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

Nick Shook provides a primer on this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, including a look at the activities planned to mark Saturday's ceremony in Canton.

news

Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Which NFL rookies offer the most intrigue in training camp and the preseason? Bucky Brooks goes position by position, identifying 11 must-see newbies to track over the next month.

news

Overshadowed by Russell Wilson-infused offense, Broncos' defense still poised to set tone in Denver

Denver's buzzing with the arrivals of franchise QB Russell Wilson and offensive-minded coach Nathaniel Hackett. But as the Broncos attempt to end a six-year playoff drought, Jeffri Chadiha believes the team's real driving force is hiding in plain sight.

news

2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each NFC team

Is Brandon Aiyuk poised for a true breakout season? Can Jalen Hurts prove to be The Guy in Philadelphia? Will Kadarius Toney maximize his freakish athleticism? Gregg Rosenthal identifies Making the Leap candidates for each NFC team.

news

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era

For the first time in his Pittsburgh tenure, Mike Tomlin will be leading a team without Ben Roethlisberger. But, Judy Battista writes, the Steelers coach and his players remain undaunted as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season

With training camps ramping up across the NFL, Eric Edholm identifies the biggest challenge facing each team entering the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling be the deep threat Kansas City needs after Tyreek Hill's exit? Is Tua Tagovailoa poised for a breakthrough season? Will Jerry Jeudy make sweet music with Russell Wilson? Gregg Rosenthal identifies Making the Leap candidates for each AFC team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW