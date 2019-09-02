Bruce Arians-Jameis Winston marriage all it's cracked up to be?

The two-time Coach of the Year has made his living throwing caution to the wind and taking shots downfield, eschewing the old mantra of three yards and a cloud of dust for "no risk it, no biscuit." His love of chunk-yardage plays meshes well with Winston's propensity to air it out on intermediate and deep routes. In fact, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick has thrown 93(!) more passes of 10-plus air yards than any other quarterback since entering the league, per Pro Football Focus, and that's despite missing eight games over the past two seasons. Although he hasn't been incredibly efficient on these passes, with Next Gen Stats showing he ranks 26th in yards per attempt (9.2 -- just behind Eli Manning) and 21st in passer rating (82.4 -- seven points below Case Keenum) over the past three seasons, that's where B.A.'s QB magic is supposed to make the difference. Sprinkle a bit of fairy biscuit crumbles on Jameis' right arm, and watch his 44:34 TD-to-INT ratio on deep throws suddenly transform into something far more appetizing.