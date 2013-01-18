Bruce Arians fills last NFL coaching vacancy with Cards

Published: Jan 17, 2013 at 07:57 PM

And then there were none. The NFL's rapid-fire hiring season for head coaches ended on Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals became the last of eight teams to hire a new coach for 2013, choosing Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. Fallen behind on all the moves? Catch up with NFL.com's head-coaching search tracker.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» The dizzying pace of NFL news extends to the new coaches' staffs as well, with former San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner becoming the Cleveland Browns' new offensive coordinator, while former Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt taking the same job in San Diego. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks were among the teams moving swiftly to fill key coordinator vacancies.

» Get a head start on Friday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, hear from San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore on his team's mindset heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

» Enjoy the best shots of the 2012 season, as captured by NFL Films, in "Wait 'Til You See This."

» Our comprehensive coverage of conference championship week continues as Bucky Brooks takes a look at the Atlanta Falcons, and Albert Breer checks in with a column on the New England Patriots.

» Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, comedic actor Nick Kroll and "Family Guy" writer Alec Sulkin join an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.

» Michael Lombardi's Front Office View column offers 10 thoughts on this weekend's championship round.

» Take a break from the playoffs and delve into next season, as NFL.com's experts present their mock 2013 drafts.

» Daniel Jeremiah shares some NFL draft nuggets gleaned in St. Petersburg, Fla. -- site of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network (4 p.m. ET).

» Happy birthday to Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers, who turns 33 on Friday.

