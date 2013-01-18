Bruce Arians fills last NFL coaching vacancy with Cards

And then there were none. The NFL's rapid-fire hiring season for head coaches ended on Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals became the last of eight teams to hire a new coach for 2013, choosing Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. Fallen behind on all the moves? Catch up with NFL.com's head-coaching search tracker.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» The dizzying pace of NFL news extends to the new coaches' staffs as well, with former San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner becoming the Cleveland Browns' new offensive coordinator, while former Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt taking the same job in San Diego. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks were among the teams moving swiftly to fill key coordinator vacancies.
