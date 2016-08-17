Bruce Arians feeling better after hospital stay

Around the NFL

Bruce Arians is out of the hospital and said he's feeling better.

The Arizona Cardinals coach spoke to reporters hours after he was released Wednesday from a San Diego-area hospital where he underwent treatment for stomach pains. Arians told reporters he was dealing with symptoms associated with Diverticulitis, a condition which affects the digestive tract.

"I'm too old not to listen to doctors anymore," Arians said. "I have a tendency to push it ... but it's nothing serious."

Arians was released from a San Diego hospital Wednesday morning after staying overnight because of stomach pains. Arians was back at the team hotel shortly after 8 a.m. PT. NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that Arians attended the first 30 minutes of Wednesday's practice before leaving. Arians wanted to take in a portion of the workout, Garafolo added.

After arriving in San Diego for the team's joint practice with the Chargers on Tuesday, Arians experienced stomach pains and was transported to the hospital.

"A bunch of stomach pain and slumping over, which is what it does to you," Arians said. "I thought it was a kidney stone at first. ... (The pain) kept building and building."

Sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Arians underwent tests and his condition was never considered serious.

Arians, 63, was hospitalized in January 2013 for an inner-ear infection during his time as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator.

The Cardinals and Chargers are holding a joint practice session Wednesday ahead of Friday's preseason contest between the two teams.

