Bruce Arians: David Johnson won't need surgery

The Arizona Cardinals are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving the test results from David Johnson's knee injury sustained in the season finale.
Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Johnson was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that will not require surgery.
The news qualifies as a best-case scenario considering the nature of Johnson's injury, with his leg bending awkwardly beneath his body. The record-setting running back should be set for a full offseason of workouts after taking the next two months to rest and recuperate.
Along with NFL receptions leader Larry Fitzgerald, Johnson carried a Cardinals offense that failed to reach 2015 heights. He's a legitimate candidate for both Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors after setting an NFL record with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the season's first 15 games.
Johnson is one of the league's most versatile and uniquely talented athletes with a Hall of Fame ceiling. His presence on the field to start next season is a boon not just for Arizona faithful but also to fans of quality football.