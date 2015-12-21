Bruce Arians: 'Clinching the West isn't the goal'

The Arizona Cardinals celebrated a t-shirts and hats victory Sunday night in Philadelphia, clinching the NFC West for the first time in six years.
"I've got a closet full of these," coach Bruce Arians said of the division championship gear, via the team's official website. "This is nice. But I want one that says a whole lot more than this one."
The Cardinals won 12 games in a season for first time in franchise history -- the meandering franchise has been in existence since 1920.
Sunday night the Cardinals' offense soared again, gaining 493 yards of total offense, including 230 yards rushing. It's the most rushing yards by a Cards squad since 2011.
Arizona's eight-game win streak is tied for second-most in the NFL behind the undefeated Carolina Panthers. It's also the first eight-game winning streak within a season by the Cardinals since 1948.
"There are a lot of stats, but at the end of the day, everyone remembers who wins the Super Bowl," linebacker Deone Bucannon said.
With a stout defense and explosive offense, the Cardinals, Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are all steamrolling to the finish to see who represents the NFC in the Super Bowl. Wow, January is going to be fun.