Around the NFL

Bruce Arians: Chandler Jones won't reach free agency

Published: Jan 02, 2017 at 06:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals are not about to let impending free agent Chandler Jones fly the coop after surrendering a second-round draft pick for his services last offseason.

Coach Bruce Arians made it clear Monday that the disruptive outside linebacker will not reach free agency in March.

Jones is "not going anywhere," Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of the team's officials website. "If we have to, we'll franchise him."

Although Arizona's offense and special teams disappointed in 2016, Jones was a godsend after arriving in a trade from New England. In addition to playing strong run defense, he teamed with bookend edge rusher Markus Golden to become the first Cardinals tandem to each reach double-digit sacks since Al Baker and Curtis Greer in 1984.

Now that the franchise tag is earmarked for Jones, the futures of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell and playmaking safety Tony Jefferson are in question. Both players will reach the open market in March if the Cardinals can't find common ground on long-term contracts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bears-Steelers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted into the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury and will not return against New England. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) active, expected to start vs. Patriots

Carolina's starting quarterback is back after a week of uncertainty. Sam Darnold is active and is expected to start at QB on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers host the New England Patriots.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW