Bruce Arians: Chandler Jones won't reach free agency

The Arizona Cardinals are not about to let impending free agent Chandler Jones fly the coop after surrendering a second-round draft pick for his services last offseason.
Coach Bruce Arians made it clear Monday that the disruptive outside linebacker will not reach free agency in March.
Jones is "not going anywhere," Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of the team's officials website. "If we have to, we'll franchise him."
Although Arizona's offense and special teams disappointed in 2016, Jones was a godsend after arriving in a trade from New England. In addition to playing strong run defense, he teamed with bookend edge rusher Markus Golden to become the first Cardinals tandem to each reach double-digit sacks since Al Baker and Curtis Greer in 1984.
Now that the franchise tag is earmarked for Jones, the futures of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell and playmaking safety Tony Jefferson are in question. Both players will reach the open market in March if the Cardinals can't find common ground on long-term contracts.