Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer will be 'fine' for Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals expect to have their starting quarterback for Sunday night's clash with the Seattle Seahawks, but their deep-threat receiver's status is more cloudy.
Although Carson Palmer is listed as "questionable" with a hamstring injury, coach Bruce Arians said Friday that his quarterback "looked great," making all of the throws in the week's final practice.
The news isn't as promising for wideout John Brown, who discovered Thursday that his alleged hamstring issues are actually a sickle-cell trait that is causing pain in his leg.
Arians believes the hamstring problems that Brown encountered last year at this time were "probably the same thing."
Brown is listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game while team doctors work on a solution for the sickle-cell condition, enabling the speedy third-receiver to devise a plan for recovery.
"I think he's very happy he found out why his legs are hurting so bad," Arians offered.
If Brown sits out Sunday's tilt, Michael Floyd and J.J. Nelson will pick up extra snaps against Seattle's star-studded secondary.