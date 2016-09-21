Around the NFL

Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer was 'trade of the century'

Published: Sep 21, 2016 at 11:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Has any quarterback inspired loftier trade reviews than Carson Palmer?

Immediately after cajoling the Cincinnati Bengals into parting with Palmer for first- and second-round draft picks in October of 2011, Hue Jackson -- then of the Oakland Raiders -- hailed the transaction as "the greatest trade in football."

Nearly four year after the Arizona Cardinals acquired the journeyman quarterback for the discount price of a sixth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round selections, coach Bruce Arians unfurled flowery praise in the direction of general manager Steve Keim.

"Oh God, that was the trade of century by Steve Keim," Arians said Wednesday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

History will certainly look more kindly upon Keim's profitable dice roll than the boondoggle that sealed Jackson's fate in Oakland.

Palmer started 24 games over two years with the Raiders, generating an 8-16 record before being sold for pennies on the dollar.

He has been a godsend, on the other hand, to Arizona.

Since arriving in the desert, Palmer is tied with Tom Brady for the highest winning percentage (.750) among starting quarterbacks. During that span, he ranks fifth in passing yards per game (280.4) and eighth in passer rating (95.1), per NFL Research.

Even better, Palmer was an MVP finalist last season, leading the Cardinals to their most successful regular season in nearly seven decades.

Arians' quote might seem like hyperbole until we consider the salient point that Palmer has been a critical factor in the organization's long-awaited metamorphosis from league laughingstock to model NFL franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer Phillip Lindsay's football home. The former Pro Bowl RB is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 draft on Friday. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Seahawks re-signing RB Chris Carson to two-year, $14.6M deal

Chris Carson's time as a free agent is over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout RB is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million to remain in Seattle, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Matthew Stafford excited to play for contender, 'going to do everything I can' to lead Rams to success

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke Friday about how he's adjusting to Los Angeles and life as a QB on a playoff-contending team.
news

New QB Jared Goff on Lions: 'I don't see it as a rebuild at all'

Jared Goff was officially introduced as a new member of the Lions on Friday, and the veteran quarterback told reporters he does not view his Detroit as a team starting from scratch.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $8 million.
news

Bengals release eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday the team is releasing longtime star defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
news

Broncos S Justin Simmons signs four-year, $61M deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos signed their star safety to a four-year, $61 million contract with $35 million guaranteed.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW