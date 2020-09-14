Bruce Arians: Bucs' loss to Saints 'Round 1 of a 16-round fight'

Tom Brady threw two INTs, and the Tampa Bay offense looked off-kilter in Sunday's 34-23 loss in New Orleans.

After blaming both picks on Brady after the game, coach Bruce Arians shared fault in reassessing the situation Monday morning, noting on the first that Mike Evans should have kept running down the middle.

The truth-telling coach, however, chastised Brady for the later pick-six.

"If you throw an out route and you don't throw it low and outside -- that hasn't been the case up until that one," Arians said of his critical evaluation of the QB. "[He] was a little bit late on it and it probably [would have been] a better decision to go somewhere else with the ball."

Brady is no stranger to tough coaching, having spent 20 years under Bill Belichick. If he thought he'd get a reprieve in new scenery, Arians was the wrong choice to saddle up with. The 67-year-old is about as blunt as they come.

"He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time so it's kind of unusual to see that in a ballgame because they didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," Arians said. "Everything they did we thought we were ready for. Some wide receivers have got to do a better job of winning one-on-one when he decides to go their way. (Brady) put us in the right run checks a couple of times. So it was a learning experience that way. Can't say that we were out of sync because we started out as good as you can start out. Going right down the field. Then we don't get any more chunk plays other than pass interference penalties. So I think it's a great learning experience. It's just Round 1 of a 16-round fight, and we'll learn from it."

After the initial TD drive, the Bucs were stymied by a good Saints defense. A three-and-out, INT, blocked field goal, four-and-out, and another INT comprised their next five possessions as Tampa dug a hole from which it'd never recover.

Because it's Brady, the performance will be over-analyzed like a Zapruder film.

The two INTs were uncharacteristic; Brady was under pressure all game and couldn't find a rapport with Mike Evans, who was blanketed by Marshon Lattimore.