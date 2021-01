Bruce Arians: Buccaneers defense will 'help a little bit more' on Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV rematch

"You go back, and you look at the game and what matchups you had," Arians said. "This one, again, familiarity helps. I'm not really excited to play Tyreek Hill, Kelce and Mahomes. That's a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it."

Slowing Kelce is a task every defense enters the game against Kansas City as a top priority. Few pull it off.

"It's really hard," Arians said. "He reminds me a lot of Tony Gonzalez back when he was unbelievable just trying to stop him. He's got wide receiver skills and he runs like a wide receiver. He runs routes like a wideout [and] he beats corners. It's a hard, hard challenge, but Todd [Bowles] will come up with some schemes. Again, we've got to get after the quarterback and we can't let him (Patrick Mahomes) run around and make those plays that he and Kelce do so well."