Bruce Arians' Arizona Cardinals will make NFL playoffs in 2013

I know: Arians had Andrew Luck, and Moore had Peyton Manning. They have Kevin Kolb in Arizona. But last week in New Orleans, Arians told us on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was very impressed with Kolb's toughness while taking a beating last year. Kolb has talent, but he needs the line to provide some protection. Arians and Moore are going to coach up and maximize Kolb. They are two of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL over the last 10 years. The Colts finished 10th in the NFL in offense. Yeah, they had Luck, but look at the lack of talent on that offensive line. Arizona boasts a better receiving corps than the one Arians had in Indy. Larry Fitzgerald has to be giddy knowing how Arians throws the ball down field. And there will be a dramatic domino effect on both Andre Roberts and Michael Floyd, too.