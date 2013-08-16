Bruce Allen: No controversy with RGIII, Mike Shanahan for 'Skins

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bruce Allen knows well the history of Washington Redskins quarterback controversies. Sonny Jurgensen versus Billy Kilmer in the '70s. Doug Williams vs. Jay Schroder in the '80s. Heath Shuler vs. Gus Frerotte in '90s.
In 2013, the popular take-sides issue isn't QB vs. QB. It's QB vs. coach. Robert Griffin III vs. Mike Shanahan. And Allen doesn't see this one going anywhere.
"I don't see a controversy at all," the Redskins general manager said Friday. "I know somehow Billy and Sonny are laughing that we created a quarterback controversy with Robert Griffin. But we have a very competitive player who's dying to play football and we have a very experienced coach who's doing the right thing."
Training camp came to an end for the Redskins on Friday, and from beginning to end, it was dominated by Griffin's return from major knee surgery. The enormously popular quarterback and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year moved well despite the brace on his right knee, whether he was rolling right on a bootleg or sprinting 100-plus yards along the rope barriers to slap hands with fans after practice.
On Wednesday, Griffin took his first 11-on-11 snaps of camp, albeit against a scout-team defense. Shanahan has vetoed Griffin's desire to play in a preseason game, preferring instead to focus on the Sept. 9 season opener.
"He's doing well right now. He is ahead of schedule. ... We've had no setbacks so far," Allen said, knocking his fist superstitiously three times on the wooden podium. "And the goal is for him to play in Week 1. Don't know if it'll happen."
Other highlights from Allen's state-of-camp news conference:
» Allen made it sound as if a contract extension for Shanahan isn't imminent. Shanahan is entering the fourth year of a five-year deal. His future could hinge on if his relationship with Griffin turns into a full-blown rift.
"This isn't the time that we'd be talking about the head coach or any of that stuff," Allen said. "Mike is really focused on this season."
» Allen said the Redskins still are feeling the ramifications of a $36 million salary-cap penalty imposed by the NFL in 2012 and 2013. He said the team probably will have to renegotiate some contracts to stay under the cap when the final cuts are made, and that the penalty also will have an effect on negotiations to sign two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Orakpo to an extension.
"That salary penalty will hurt us for a number of years," Allen said. "It's not just those two years, because of the repercussions of it down the road."
