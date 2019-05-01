Bruce Allen: Giants GM 'has no clue' about our strategy

"It's a great situation for any quarterback we're going to bring in and Dwayne is excited about it," Allen said. "Our reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, he learned at the hip of Alex Smith. And Alex is going to be part of our program -- we still don't know from the doctors if he's going to play, and what time in the season, but he's going to be a part of our program. And (Haskins) will be able to learn from Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy, and then our coaching staff is filled with former quarterbacks, and of course, we have the great Doug Williams in the building, so it's going to be a great learning experience for (Haskins) and we want to make sure he has a great career."