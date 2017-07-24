Around the NFL

Browns WRs coach predicts Pro Bowl for Terrelle Pryor

Published: Jul 24, 2017
The obvious question surrounding Terrelle Pryor is this: Can he do it again?

After a breakout season with the Browns that saw the quarterback-turned-wideout pull down 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns, Pryor encountered a soft market in free agency until the Redskins came calling.

Now entrenched in Washington as a starting receiver alongside Jamison Crowder, Pryor is being asked to duplicate last year's heroics. His former position coach has no doubt that will happen.

"I will be shocked if he isn't in the Pro Bowl,"Browns receivers aide Al Saunders said, per ESPN's Pat McManamon. "He's going to have that kind of year."

Why not?

Pryor is in excellent position to put up gaudy numbers after the Redskins waved farewell to both Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Besides, nothing about last season was a fluke. Pryor used his monstrous 6-foot-4, 228-pound frame to dominate top cornerbacks while putting a string of uber-athletic catches on tape.

Pryor posted a trio of 100-yard games and, more importantly, played well from wire-to-wire in a Browns offense that used six different quarterbacks -- including Pryor.

Spending an entire season with Kirk Cousins will only help, making a Pro Bowl campaign entirely possible for one of the league's most fascinating skill-position whirlwinds.

