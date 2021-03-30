Browns WR Ryan Switzer's infant son stable after surgery in Boston

Published: Mar 30, 2021 at 12:02 AM
Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver ﻿Ryan Switzer﻿ said his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery in a Boston hospital.

Switzer tweeted an update Monday following the procedure on his 9-month-old, Christian.

"Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery," he said in the posting that included a photo of his son asleep. "This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He's going to make a full recovery. Praise God."

Switzer has been updating his son's medical fight on social media the past few weeks. Earlier, Switzer said a scan had revealed an abnormality and the surgeon working on his son's case assured the family "they found what they're looking for in order to operate."

The boy has had two severe bleeding episodes, and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. After consulting with doctors in Pittsburgh, the Switzers transported their son from a hospital in North Carolina to Boston Children's Hospital last week.

Switzer's young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Switzer said he and his wife, Gabie, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they've received since Christian first got sick.

The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on Cleveland's practice squad. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

