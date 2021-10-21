Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 06:47 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Already missing a number of star players from their starting lineup, the Cleveland Browns will have one high-profile standout who was in question on the field Thursday night.

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Questionable on the injury report, Beckham will give it a go while quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ (shoulder) and running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) are out.

The wideout previously missed Weeks 1-2 after tearing an ACL in 2020, and, after tallying 14 receptions for 203 yards over the last four games, Beckham's playing through his latest injury.

As for the Browns, they were already short offensive firepower going against a staunch Broncos defense, and Cleveland backup QB ﻿Case Keenum﻿'s task at hand got a bit of good news ahead of kickoff.

