Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Already missing a number of star players from their starting lineup, the Cleveland Browns will have one high-profile standout who was in question on the field Thursday night.

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Questionable on the injury report, Beckham will give it a go while quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ (shoulder) and running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) are out.

The wideout previously missed Weeks 1-2 after tearing an ACL in 2020, and, after tallying 14 receptions for 203 yards over the last four games, Beckham's playing through his latest injury.