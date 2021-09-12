Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for season opener vs. Chiefs

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 03:34 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

One of Sunday's marquee matchups will be without two of its stars.

Odell Beckham﻿'s much-anticipated and long-awaited return to the playing field is on hold for at least another week.

The Browns wide receiver is inactive for Week 1 against the Chiefs. That wasn't the plan coming into the weekend. OBJ warmed up Sunday morning but didn't feel quite ready, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to see a set number of plays from the former Pro Bowler before committing to using him, Rapoport added.

Beckham, who's been sidelined since tearing his ACL last October, had been limited in practice leading up to the opener and has yet to participate in contact drills. Still, he's expected to be ready soon, per Rapoport. His absence could lead to expanded roles for Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones.

A prominent Chiefs defender who would have been battling with Beckham has also been ruled out. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is inactive despite being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kansas City opted to play it smart with Honey Badger after he'd been idle for more than a week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The veteran Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 1 following a positive test. The Chiefs are expected to lean on reserve safety Armani Watts with Mathieu sidelined.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action. 
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip injury in loss to Chargers

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting crunched on the ground by Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old was ruled out with a hip injury. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Keep track of every injury from every Week 1 game.
news

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting QB at a dirt-cheap price, the Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another. Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities next year.
news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
news

Injury roundup: Giants running back Saquon Barkley expected to play against Broncos

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, fully cleared by doctors following a strong week of practice, is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW