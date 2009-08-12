Browns WR Edwards leaves practice after injuring his foot

Edwards left the Browns' practice early Wednesday after he appeared to catch his foot in the turf during one-on-one drills, then pointed to his feet. He walked off the practice field without a limp, and trainers attended to him.
Edwards spent the rest of the session on a stationary bike and working with the medical staff.
Edwards missed the first four days of training camp with an undisclosed leg injury that the Browns declined to discuss. He also missed the final few days of voluntary workouts in May with the injury.
