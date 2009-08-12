Browns WR Edwards leaves practice after injuring his foot

Published: Aug 12, 2009 at 01:06 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards is back on the stationary bike.

Edwards left the Browns' practice early Wednesday after he appeared to catch his foot in the turf during one-on-one drills, then pointed to his feet. He walked off the practice field without a limp, and trainers attended to him.

Edwards spent the rest of the session on a stationary bike and working with the medical staff.

Browns coach Eric Mangini and Edwards weren't available for comment after practice.

Edwards missed the first four days of training camp with an undisclosed leg injury that the Browns declined to discuss. He also missed the final few days of voluntary workouts in May with the injury.

