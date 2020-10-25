Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) will not return vs. Bengals

Published: Oct 25, 2020 at 01:30 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham is done for the day.

The Browns' star wideout went to the locker room in the first quarter with a left knee injury and was subsequently ruled out against the Bengals.

Beckham was banged up while trying to make a tackle following a Baker Mayfield interception on Cleveland's second play from scrimmage. Mayfield targeted OBJ downfield but instead hit Cincinnati's Darius Phillips in the chest.

It's the second straight game Mayfield's first pass was picked off. This one cost not only a possession but his best receiver. The Bengals soon capitalized on the short field with a Joe Burrow touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

Through six games, Beckham was tied for the team lead in receiving yards and touchdowns for a Browns offense that has struggled against the Ravens and Steelers but feasted on the rest of its opponents. In fact, OBJ's first TD of 2020 came in a Week 2 win over the Bengals. But his involvement again came into question this past week after he caught just two passes (on three targets) for 25 yards in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh.

It's two receptions more than what he'll tally Sunday as Cleveland (4-2) tries to take down Cincinnati (1-4-1) a second time this season and remain in the AFC North title hunt.

