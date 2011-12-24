Browns' Wallace says he called run play instead of spiking ball

Cleveland had the ball at the Ravens' 5-yard line in a first-and-goal situation with 34 seconds left in the half when Wallace threw a two-yard pass to tight end Evan Moore. Though the Browns had no timeouts left, Moore failed to get out of bounds and the clock continued to run. Instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock on the next play, however, Wallace handed off to running back Peyton Hillis, who was brought down at the line of scrimmage. Shurmur could be seen gesturing urgently as the clock wound down, but the Browns headed into the locker room without scoring.