Browns VP: We are not focused on our record this year

"I never would have taken this job if I didn't know that, and if I didn't have assurance of that," Jackson says. "I know that, without question. That's not what I have ever been concerned about. They said, 'Hue, we are going to do this the right way. It might take a little time to get it to where it needs to be, but we are comfortable and confident in you, and you are the guy we want to have here to lead this team and this organization.' That's comforting."