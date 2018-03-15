Browns trade veteran CB Jason McCourty to Patriots

Cleveland's constantly churning roster continues to add and drop names at a fever pitch.
The Browns on Thursday traded away veteran cornerback Jason McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for New England's 2018 sixth-round pick.
The move reunites Jason with his twin brother, Devin McCourty, a longtime defensive back for the Patriots.
Thursday's swap marks the second offseason trade between the teams after the Browns sent run-stuffing defensive lineman Danny Shelton to Foxborough in exchange for a third-round selection in 2019.
In New England, the 30-year-old McCourty will join a Patriots cornerback room that includes Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones and Ryan Lewis.
In Cleveland, new general manager John Dorsey and his cadre of front-office handlers are rebuilding both sides of the ball with their own hand-picked players. After trading for cornerback-turned-safety Damarious Randall, the Browns signed free-agent cover men T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell. With Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Jamar Taylor still in the mix, Cleveland opted to move on from the 30-year-old McCourty.
McCourty was arguably the team's best corner last season, appearing in 14 games and grading as the league's 17th best player at his position.
Today, McCourty goes from a team that failed to win a game in 2017 to a bona fide Super Bowl contender housing a family member on the roster. Not a bad deal.