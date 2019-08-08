Around the NFL

Browns trade Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 pick

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 03:51 AM

Duke Johnson got his wish.

The Browns traded the veteran running back to the Texans, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Houston will send Cleveland a fourth-rounder in the 2020 draft that can become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for 10 games, per a source.

Terms were set by Browns general manager John Dorsey and Texans coach Bill O'Brien, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. (Houston remains without a GM.)

The move closes a controversial chapter for Johnson that saw him at odds with the Browns' front office (and starting quarterback baker Mayfield) for the better part of the offseason. Johnson, who's been participating in training camp, has been lobbying for a trade for months in light of the team's acquisition of running back Kareem Hunt in February.

Johnson's public stance drew the ire of Mayfield, who directed some pointed words toward his then-teammate.

Joining the Texans should afford Johnson the opportunity he craves. His all-purpose skill set figures to play well alongside feature back Lamar Miller. Johnson will also see an uptick in carries, assuming he becomes the clear-cut No. 2 option. The fifth-year back ran the ball just 40 times last year, a career low, despite averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

His role steadily diminished as Cleveland initially prioritized Carlos Hyde and then rookie Nick Chubb in its backfield. Johnson's best season came a year earlier when he topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage, scored seven touchdowns and caught 74 passes, all career highs.

Now he goes to a franchise that finished eighth in the league in rushing last year. Only three NFL teams ran more often than the Texans.

Cleveland now has 10 picks in the 2020 draft, including extra fourth- (potentially third-), sixth- and seventh-rounders, as a result of trades involving Johnson, Jamar Taylor and Corey Coleman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
news

Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Buccaneers provided a Tom Brady-narrated hype video just for that purpose.
news

Aaron Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't add pressure but focus: 'We're going to enjoy this year'

After an offseason in which his return to Green Bay was in doubt, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he knows what the expectations are and is focused on delivering a championship.
news

Jameis Winston 'grateful' for second chance to be a starting QB: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

After beating out Tayson Hill for the starting job in New Orleans, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston said "it's a blessing" to lead the Saints.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) limited in practice 

The big question for Big Blue this week: will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? Wednesday's designation offered a glimpse into what the answer might be.
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

The Ravens add RB depth while the Vikings locked down one of its starters ahead of the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW