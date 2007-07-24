Browns to replace entire field at 8-year old stadium

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns Stadium is getting new grass, but the replacement has nothing to do with a broken water pipe that flooded the stadium during a recent concert.

Sections of grass are replaced every year on the field, which is known to come up in large chunks, leaving divots and unsure footing for players.

This is the first time in several years that the entire field is being replaced, team spokesman Bill Bonsiewicz said Tuesday.

The team previously planned to replace the grass following country music star Kenny Chesney's concert on July 14, Bonsiewicz said. That's when a pipe carrying the main supply of water to the 72,000-seat stadium broke, sapping water pressure during the concert.

The source of the break has still not been determined, said John Goersmeyer, spokesman for the city's water department.

Team and city officials have not provided a dollar estimate on the water damage or who will pay. Damaged areas in the 8-year-old stadium include the Browns' spacious locker room.

Bonsiewicz said the stadium is expected to be ready for the Browns' preseason opener Aug. 11 against Kansas City.

