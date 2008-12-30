Browns to interview former Jets head coach Mangini

"Rich has had some casual conversations -- I don't think with Randy, but with someone else in their organization -- but there have been no discussions on a face-to-face basis," Blank said. "We think Rich is an important part of the success of the franchise. He's responsible for all the business side of our operations, helps (GM) Thomas (Dimitroff) tremendously with the salary cap and all of the (contract) negotiations, and he's responsible for helping us as we go on a journey for a new stadium and a whole variety of other things.