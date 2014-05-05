Browns, Texans among five teams with new power structures

An outside perspective from an NFC personnel executive: "They've been an operation where the owner lets the GM do his deal the way he wants to do it. Rick's well-respected. Some of the decisions that have been made, you wonder, Are they coach-driven or GM-driven, or a combination? That's a question that's tough to answer. They do a lot, draft-wise, off of need -- and that's what causes you to question some of their decisions. ... I know from the people that I've talked to, it seems like Bill's a hell of a coach and quarterback developer. You know that in that tree, with the things they're used to doing, it will be interesting to see the player personnel stuff work, because he's from New England, where Belichick runs everything."