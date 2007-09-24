Browns' TE Winslow bangs up shoulder in loss to Raiders

BEREA, Ohio --Browns tight end Kellen Winslow injured his left shoulder during Cleveland's loss Sunday at the Oakland Raiders.

Winslow, who made two catches for 55 yards on a final drive that set up a potential winning field goal that was blocked, had his shoulder wrapped when he came into the locker room on Monday.

Winslow declined an interview request.

"I'll be all right," he said.

Browns coach Romeo Crennel said Winslow bruised his shoulder. Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

"It's a little banged up," Crennel said. "I think that he'll be there if he can."

Winslow, who underwent offseason microfracture knee surgery, finished with six catches for 88 yards in the Browns' 26-24 loss.

