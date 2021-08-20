Browns TE David Njoku says he'd 'like to stay' in Cleveland beyond 2021

Njoku had to battle for playing time throughout much of Cleveland's successful 2020 season, but he came up in the clutch multiple times down the stretch of the regular season and through the playoffs. In just the second playoff game of his career -- and in as many weeks -- Njoku caught four passes for 59 yards, helping the Browns restart their offensive momentum in the second half of what was a close loss to the eventual AFC champion Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

The prevailing sentiment regarding the tight end quickly morphed into something built on optimism, with the hope Cleveland could find a way to keep him in town beyond 2021.

"Any time you can limit distractions off the field, and that goes for anybody, you take care of business off the field and you're able to come into this building and handle and do your job," Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ said. "David's playing with the mentality that he's trying to help our team out and that's what we want with everybody."

Njoku said Friday he changed his representation with the goal of focusing on what's best for his future, which he believes can be in Cleveland, leaving his year of discontent "in the past."

"Winning obviously cures almost everything," he said. "Just winning with my teammates here like I said earlier, it's not really any better feeling than that."

The Browns exercised Njoku's fifth-year option before the start of the 2019 season, which might feel like ages ago to many of the team's fans, and it's a good thing they did. Njoku's fifth and final season from his rookie deal affords him a chance to prove he can be a quality pass-catcher for the Browns, while also fitting into their scheme, which often relies on two-tight end sets.