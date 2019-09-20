Around the NFL

Browns TE David Njoku placed on IR with broken wrist

Published: Sep 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM

The Cleveland Browns will be sans David Njoku for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Friday that their starting tight end will be placed on IR after suffering a broken wrist in Monday night's game against the Jets.

Njoku left the game in the first quarter following an awkward fall that resulted in the wrist injury and a concussion. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Njoku isn't expected to undergo surgery and that he will be eligible to return later this season.

In his third season with the team that drafted him 29th overall in 2017, Njoku was expected to help round out the Browns' high-powered offensive attack and be a solid option for Baker Mayfield.

Through the first two games of this season, Njoku tallied four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.

With the 23-year-old TE out of the lineup, the team will look to six-year veteran Demetrius Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown to pick up the slack.

In a corresponding move, the Browns have claimed Juston Burris via waivers. The former Oakland Raiders safety spent six months with the Browns this past offseason before being released on Sept. 1. He joined Oakland on Sept. 13 and was released Thursday. In 38 career games, Burris has recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 11 special teams tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More