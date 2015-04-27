Browns talking to Redskins about trade into top five

Last year, the Cleveland Browns opted to trade out of a top-five pick. They might do the opposite Thursday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Browns have talked with the Redskins over the past week about the possibility of moving up to the fifth-overall pick. Rapoport added that Cleveland has been in contact with "most" of the teams picking in the top 10. The Browns are currently in possession of the 12th and 19th picks in the first round.
Wide receiver and defensive line are obvious positions of need, but so is quarterback after Johnny Manziel's first year as a pro devolved into a nightmare -- even by Cleveland's dark standards. Selecting Mariota would be a clear sign the organization has washed its hands of Manziel after just two career starts.
The Redskins, meanwhile, are a logical target for teams looking to trade up. Washington general manager Scot McCloughan indicated as much Monday, telling reporters during his pre-draft press conference that a trade could be in play if talented USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams is still on the board at No. 5.
