Browns take Pro Bowl NT Rogers off PUP list, cut two rookies

Published: Sep 04, 2010 at 04:01 PM

CLEVELAND -- Even if there was a surprise among the Browns' cuts Saturday, they would have blown it with their timing.

The team didn't reveal its roster cuts until three hours after submitting them to the NFL offices, a sign the Browns might be busy working the waiver wire to make more changes to their 53-man squad.

The biggest news -- literally -- was that the Browns activated Pro Bowl nose tackle Shaun Rogers from the physically unable to perform list. Rogers missed all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from a leg injury. Last week, the NFL announced he wouldn't be suspended for an offseason weapons charge and will not have to miss any games.

Rogers missed Cleveland's final five games last season after being hurt. The 6-foot-4, 350-pounder didn't play in the preseason last year either, and the Browns hope he can return to anchor their 3-4 defense.

The most notable cuts were to two draft picks: defensive back Larry Asante (fifth round) and defensive lineman Clifton Geathers (sixth round).

The Browns also waived veteran cornerback Brandon McDonald, quarterback Brett Ratliff and tight end DeAngelo Smith and terminated wide receiver Bobby Engram's contract.

McDonald, who started 27 games over the past three seasons, announced his release on his Twitter page -- hours before the team's list was made public. McDonald was in and out of Cleveland's starting lineup several times because of blown coverages over tackles.

McDonald got into some trouble early in training camp for making offensive comments on his Twitter page about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Browns general manager Tom Heckert had been scheduled to discuss his first season-opening roster since joining the team in January. However, the team pushed back Heckert's teleconference until Sunday, when the Browns are expected to make more roster moves and add players to their practice squad.

The Browns likely will make some changes at linebacker. They still have 12 on their roster.

Ratliff's release means rookie Colt McCoy will be the Browns' No. 3 quarterback. After a rough preseason, McCoy completed 13 of 13 passes for 131 yards in a 13-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Ratliff was listed as Cleveland's No. 3 QB for 14 games and the backup for two last season. He previously played for coach Eric Mangini with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

