Browns tab ex-Vikings coach Childress as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 06:00 AM

The Cleveland Browns have hired former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress to become the team's offensive coordinator, confirming an earlier report Friday by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Childress is the first Browns offensive coordinator under head coach Pat Shurmur, who ran the offense himself during his first season as the team's head coach. Shurmur acknowledged after the season the need to beef up his staff and find someone to help with game planning.

Shurmur has said he was open to the idea of having his offensive coordinator call plays if the right coach was hired. A source told The Plain Dealer that Shurmur will continue calling plays for now, but the decision is still being discussed and has not been finalized.

The Browns had interest in Childress and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Sherman, reported La Canfora, who were both in demand as offensive coordinators. Sherman agreed to terms to take the same position with the Dolphins on Friday.

Childress has deep roots in the same West Coast system the Browns run under Shurmur. He and Shurmur were on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia for seven seasons together before Childress was hired by the Vikings. Childress was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator from 2003-05 when Shurmur coached the Eagles quarterbacks.

The addition of Childress should free up Shurmur during the week as he prepares for games.

"I think what it will do is allow me to just step back and look down some things in some areas that I may be able to contribute more," Shurmur said after the season. "That's a key piece."

Childress' agent, Bob Lamonte, also represents Shurmur and Browns president Mike Holmgren.

Childress will try to improve the Browns' dismal offense, which finished 30th in scoring and 29th in total yardage. He'll also have input in the team's vital decision at starting quarterback -- currently Colt McCoy -- a choice that could impact the club for years. The Browns hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police expected to announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon, in which police are expected to announce an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE