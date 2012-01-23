Browns tab ex-Titans assistant Hauck to coach DBs

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 06:03 AM

CLEVELAND -- The Browns announced Monday that they have hired Tim Hauck to coach their defensive backs.

Hauck served as an assistant secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2009 and 2010 under Jeff Fisher. Hauck is replacing Jerome Henderson, who left the Browns earlier this month after three seasons to coach the Dallas Cowboys' defensive backs.

Hauck played 13 seasons in the NFL with New England, Green Bay, Denver, Seattle, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Hauck was with the Packers when Browns president Mike Holmgren coached in Green Bay.

Hauck takes over a unit that finished second in the NFL against the pass this season. Cleveland allowed just 184.9 yards per game.

Hauck spent five seasons coaching at Montana, his alma mater, and UCLA before joining Jeff Fisher's staff with the Titans.

