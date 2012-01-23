Browns tab ex-Titans assistant Hauck to coach DBs

CLEVELAND -- The Browns announced Monday that they have hired Tim Hauck to coach their defensive backs.
Hauck served as an assistant secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2009 and 2010 under Jeff Fisher. Hauck is replacing Jerome Henderson, who left the Browns earlier this month after three seasons to coach the Dallas Cowboys' defensive backs.
Hauck takes over a unit that finished second in the NFL against the pass this season. Cleveland allowed just 184.9 yards per game.
Hauck spent five seasons coaching at Montana, his alma mater, and UCLA before joining Jeff Fisher's staff with the Titans.
