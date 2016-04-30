 Skip to main content
Browns swing trade for Dolphins CB Jamar Taylor

Published: Apr 30, 2016 at 10:24 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

After swapping a horde of draft picks since Thursday night, Cleveland has swung a deal for something else: A veteran cornerback.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Browns have traded for Dolphins cover man Jamar Taylor.

To engineer the deal, Cleveland and Miami swapped 2016 seventh-round picks, leaving the Dolphins with No. 223 and the Browns with No. 250.

A second-round pick in 2013 out of Boise State, the 25-year-old Taylor could use a change of scenery after failing to latch on as a starter in Miami. He was handed a No. 1 role in training camp last summer, but quickly lost it. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound defender was deactivated for a rash of games down the stretch.

The Browns, though, need help at the position. Pro Bowler Joe Haden is coming off an injury-plagued season and veteran Tramon Williams had his ups and downs in 2015. Pierre Desir and K'Waun Williams have shown flashes -- which is more than 2014 first-rounder Justin Gilbert can say -- but the back end of this defense is vulnerable.

Cleveland on Saturday also used a fifth-round pick on Trey Caldwell out of Louisiana-Monroe, but it's possible the Browns will continue to wheel-and-deal for young veteran help before September.

