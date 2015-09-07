Browns suspend O-line coach Andy Moeller indefinitely

The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced that offensive line coach Andy Moeller has been suspended indefinitely by the team effective immediately.
"Over the weekend, Andy was involved in an incident, involving allegations that we take very seriously," the team said in a statement. "We have followed our internal protocol, determining that right now it is best for the team and for Andy to take time away from the organization to focus on his personal matters. We are going to respect the process of investigation on this personal matter and will have no further comment at this time."
The Browns provided no further details. Moeller has encountered trouble before, serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy as a Ravens assistant in 2011. That ban stemmed from Moeller's arrest on drunken-driving charges.
In Moeller's absence, assistant offensive line aide George DeLeone will guide Cleveland's front five ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the New York Jets.
The Browns lack skill-position talent at every position on offense, but their O-line is considered one of the league's best. They'll need to prove themselves without Moeller to start 2015.