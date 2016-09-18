Around the NFL

Browns start fast, finish slow in loss to Ravens

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Ravens (2-0) found themselves down 20-0 against the Browns on Sunday, but Joe Flacco and Baltimore's offense never blinked, overcoming early mistakes with a steady, focused comeback effort that ended in a 25-20 win over Cleveland (0-2). Our takeaways from Sunday's AFC North clash:

  1. What a wild game. After operating as a dead-on-arrival offense in the opener, the Browns came out firing with Josh McCown at the helm. The 37-year-old passer engineered 20 points in the first quarter alone -- including two touchdown passes to electric rookie wideout Corey Coleman -- for a Cleveland team that generated just 10 points in Week 1. Credit coach Hue Jackson with a string of play calls that featured a rash of exotic shifts, multiple looks and vertical shots downfield. McCown, though, was never the same after badly injuring his non-throwing shoulder before the half. Cleveland's old-as-the-hills passer showed incredible toughness staying on the field, but his nearly magical two-minute drill to win the game was short-circuited by a questionable taunting call on Terrelle Pryor, who was flagged for flipping the ball to the ref after hauling in a 20-yard catch at the Ravens 10-yard line with 27 seconds left. The foul pushed the Browns back to the Baltimore 30 and McCown unfurled a pick one play later to end the game.
  1. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggled early, throwing an off-kilter pass that was picked off by Joe Haden as Baltimore was held scoreless over their first four drives. Flacco bounced back before the half, though, with a six-play, 75-yard scoring march capped by a 7-yard touchdown strike to Mike Wallace. The Ravens stole momentum with three straight scoring drives to end the second quarter and open the third as Flacco threw for 302 yards, two scores and a pair of picks. Wallace also matched Coleman with two scores of his own on a day that saw the Ravens never lose their cool.
  1. Coleman's early explosion was paired with a wild performance from running back Isaiah Crowell, who surpassed the 100-yard mark in mere minutes thanks to a fantastic 85-yard touchdown blast through Baltimore's defense. Jackson has shown plenty of confidence in the third-year undrafted runner and it paid off on Sunday. You're not going to see that every week from The Crow, but Coleman (5/104/2) looks like a star-in-the-making for Cleveland.
  1. Dennis Pitta is back. After starting just five games since 2013, the oft-injured veteran tight end notched a team-leading nine catches for 102 yards as a foundational element of Baltimore's passing game. This is quietly one of best comeback tales in the NFL.
  1. Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden suffered through an injury-ravaged campaign last season, but bounced back Sunday with a fine performance. He played sticky coverage against Steve Smith and registered a pair of interceptions, with the second pick coming in end zone to snuff out a potential score for the Ravens. The Browns defense has plenty of missing pieces, but played hard all afternoon while holding the Ravens to just 3.1 yards per rush.
  1. A blocked extra point in the first half didn't help the Browns, as Ravens rookie Tavon Young scooped up the ball and ran it the length of the field for two points, turning what would have been a 21-0 lead for Cleveland into a 20-2 game. Take that away and the Browns might have been angling for a tilt-winning field goal at the end.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety ﻿Kevin Byard﻿ earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW