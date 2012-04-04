Browns stadium work to proceed with case resolved

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland city officials say a case that stalled repairs at Cleveland Browns Stadium has been resolved, allowing the work to proceed.
The low bidder for the project was passed over for the work and filed a challenge. A judge had ruled Suburban Maintenance and Construction had a good chance of proving its case, clearing the way for a trial.
Instead, the city said Wednesday two competing bidders have agreed to team up. Platform Cement will still hold the general contract for the $5.8 million project, and Suburban Maintenance will do much of the restoration work.
The Browns lease the city-owned stadium and hoped to avoid potentially costly delays. The football team wanted to refurbish seats and fix concrete before a Kenny Chesney concert at the stadium on July 29.