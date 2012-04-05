Browns stadium work to continue with case resolved

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 11:15 PM

CLEVELAND -- City officials say a case that stalled repairs at Cleveland Browns Stadium has been resolved, allowing the work to proceed.

Baldinger: Mock Draft

Brian Baldinger has a few surprises in his first-round projection, including Fletcher Cox getting taken within the top 10 picks. More ...

The low bidder for the project was passed over for the work and filed a challenge. A judge had ruled that Suburban Maintenance and Construction had a good chance of proving its case, clearing the way for a trial.

Instead, the city said Wednesday that two competing bidders have agreed to team up. Platform Cement will still hold the general contract for the $5.8 million project, and Suburban Maintenance will do much of the restoration work.

The Browns lease the city-owned stadium and hoped to avoid potentially costly delays. The football team wanted to refurbish seats and fix concrete before a Kenny Chesney concert at the stadium on July 29.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks LT Duane Brown returns to practice, will play Week 1 vs. Colts

The Duane Brown saga seems to have come to an end. The Seahawks LT returned to practice Monday, ending a hold-in that began when training camp did. While Brown does not have the extension he sought, Ian Rapoport reports that his agent is in talks with Seattle regarding a contract adjustment.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews signs four-year, $56M extension

On his 26th birthday, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $56 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The $14 million annual value makes Andrews the third highest-paid player at his position. 
news

The First Read, Week 1: 'Now or never' for Ravens? Plus, Chiefs' top challenger, MVP watch

Are Lamar Jackson and the Ravens running out of time as an AFC power? Jeffri Chadiha tackles that question and more in his First Read ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams preparing for both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

It's Andy Dalton's time in Chicago, according to Andy Dalton and as of now, Matt Nagy. But that's not going to keep the Rams from preparing to see the other Bears quarterback -- rookie Justin Fields.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW