Browns snag versatile Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers

Published: Apr 27, 2017 at 04:27 PM
Marc Sessler

The Browns have added help where they need it most on defense: in the secondary.

Cleveland on Thursday made Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers the No. 25 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The versatile defender hits the NFL as a jackknife utility man who can play as a backstop, linebacker or in the slot.

"One of my favorite players in this draft ... he brings explosive energy," NFL Network's Mike Mayock said before Steve Smith Sr. called Peppers "an immediate splash player."

Giving the Browns someone who can be used all over the field, Peppers also furnishes Cleveland with one of the finest kick and punt returners in the country.

"This kid is very passionate about football," one scout told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Almost to the point where if you're not at his level of passion, he has no time for you. His skill set says free safety but he's better closer to the line."

The task will fall on defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to make the most out of Peppers' diverse skill set, but the pick -- along with top overall selection Myles Garrett -- gives the young Browns another player who will be used plenty right away as rookies.

"One of the most versatile guys there's ever been," another scout told McGinn. "I don't know what the problem is. He's a dynamic utility safety ... guy's a winner."

