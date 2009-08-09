Browns sign veteran lineman Weary

Age: 31
Height: 6-4 Weight: 308
College: Tennessee
Experience: 7 Seasons
The Browns announced Sunday that the 31-year-old Weary will join the team, which may be without Rex Hadnot. The starting guard injured his knee in practice last week.
Weary, who broke his leg in 2007, was on injured reserve with the Texans last fall before he was released.
Weary has started in 43 of the 63 games in which he's appeared during his seven-year career.
Drafted in the third round by Houston in 2002, Weary played four years at Tennessee.
