Browns sign Sorensen to three-year deal, introduce Rogers

Published: Mar 04, 2008 at 09:25 AM

CLEVELAND -- Safety Nick Sorensen signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Sorensen, who excelled on special teams last season after joining Cleveland, played in nine games with the Browns in 2007. The 29-year-old ranked fifth on the team with 14 special-teams tackles, making a season-high four in a win over Baltimore on Nov. 18.

"Nick joined us midseason last year and did an excellent job on special teams and also provided veteran leadership," Browns general manager Phil Savage said. "He will be a part of our core special teams unit and serve as a quality backup safety."

An eight-year veteran, Sorensen has also played for St. Louis and Jacksonville.

Browns welcome Rogers
The Browns officially welcomed defensive tackle Shaun Rogers on Tuesday. Rogers was acquired from the Detroit Lions in exchange for cornerback Leigh Bodden and a third-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. The Lions were aggressively trying to move Rogers, who was due to make a $1 million roster bonus at 12:01 a.m. EST Saturday.

"Hopefully I can be a big part of the plan and go out there and try to be dominant and help bring a championship to the Browns," Rogers said. "Hopefully I'll be the one to invite the double-teams and let those guys work. I don't mind being the workhorse."

Rogers, a two-time Pro Bowl player, had career highs in sacks (seven) and forced fumbles (four) in 2007 after playing in all 16 games for the fourth time in his seven-year career.

"If you watch Shaun play, you see that he is a dominant guy along the line of scrimmage," head coach Romeo Crennel said. "We feel like Shaun still has a lot of upside. We feel like he's going to be a good fit to improve this defense."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

