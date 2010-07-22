Browns sign rookie QB McCoy to four-year deal

Published: Jul 22, 2010 at 11:05 AM

The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Colt McCoy, one of the team's two third-round draft picks, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday, citing a league source.

The four-year deal is worth a maximum of $5 million.

McCoy, 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, passed for 13,253 yards and 112 touchdowns at Texas, both school records. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as a junior and a senior. McCoy went 45-8 as a four-year starter with the Longhorns, leaving as college football's career leader in victories.

In April, McCoy called joining the Browns "the perfect fit," even if he had to wait until the third round to be selected.

Browns president Mike Holmgren already has said he wants McCoy to stay on the sideline next season, learning behind veterans Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

