Browns sign QB Dorsey to 3-year contract extension

Published: Dec 26, 2007 at 10:45 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Quarterback Ken Dorsey, who has served as a mentor for Derek Anderson and Brady Quinn this season, signed a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Dorsey would have become a free agent after this season.

"We are glad to get this done with Ken," Browns general manager Phil Savage said. "Ken has been a vital part of our offensive production this year and we look forward to having him as part of our team going forward."

The Browns acquired Dorsey in a 2006 trade with San Francisco. He was waived by the club at the end of training camp, but was re-signed by Cleveland on Sept. 11, the same day starter Charlie Frye was traded to Seattle.

Dorsey's knowledge of first-year offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski's system has been vital in Anderson's development. Dorsey and Chudzinski were previously together at the University of Miami. He has been the Browns' third-string quarterback in each of the past two seasons. Dorsey has thrown for 1,712 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 career starts, all with San Francisco.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trade deadline madness

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE