Browns sign QB Dorsey to 3-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio -- Quarterback Ken Dorsey, who has served as a mentor for Derek Anderson and Brady Quinn this season, signed a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.
Dorsey would have become a free agent after this season.
"We are glad to get this done with Ken," Browns general manager Phil Savage said. "Ken has been a vital part of our offensive production this year and we look forward to having him as part of our team going forward."
The Browns acquired Dorsey in a 2006 trade with San Francisco. He was waived by the club at the end of training camp, but was re-signed by Cleveland on Sept. 11, the same day starter Charlie Frye was traded to Seattle.
Dorsey's knowledge of first-year offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski's system has been vital in Anderson's development. Dorsey and Chudzinski were previously together at the University of Miami. He has been the Browns' third-string quarterback in each of the past two seasons. Dorsey has thrown for 1,712 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 career starts, all with San Francisco.
