Browns sign kicker Suisham; Dawson apparently in contract dispute

CLEVELAND -- The Browns signed free-agent kicker Shaun Suisham on Tuesday and waived rookie kicker Leigh Tiffin.
Terms of the deal with Suisham, a five-year NFL veteran, weren't announced.
With veteran Phil Dawson skipping the team's voluntary workouts in an apparent contract dispute, the Browns needed a kicker. In comes Suisham, who spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, making 20 of 24 field-goal attempts.
The Redskins cut Suisham after he missed a 23-yard attempt during a Dec. 6 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He also missed from 39 and 50 yards during a 7-6 loss to the Cowboys, who later signed him. Suisham also played in Dallas in 2005 and 2006.
Dawson, the second-leading scorer in Cleveland history, has been seeking a new contract for a few years. He also sat out last season's organized team activities.
