Browns sign Jason McCourty to two-year deal

Free-agent cornerback Jason McCourty told NFL Network's Courtney Fallon he's signing a two-year, $6 million with the team. The deal includes $2 million guaranteed, the defensive back said. The team confirmed the move Wednesday.
McCourty was tossed into the free-agent pool in April after the Titans released him following eight seasons with the team. He started 90 games in Tennessee and piled up 13 interceptions. A sixth-round selection out of Rutgers in the 2009 NFL Draft, the 29-year-old veteran was a three-time team captain with the Titans.
In Cleveland, McCourty lands as an instant starter alongside Pro Bowl cover man Joe Haden. The Browns also have Jamar Taylor and Briean Boddy-Calhoun at the position, but McCourty adds something else: proven experience in coordinator Gregg Williams' scheme after the duo worked together in 2013.
Cleveland was victimized by opponents last season, finishing the year as the 21st-ranked defense in the NFL.
After fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson suffered a fractured kneecap at rookie minicamp, the need for help was real at the position. McCourty fits the bill.