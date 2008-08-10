Browns sign former Ohio State DB Mitchell

Published: Aug 10, 2008 at 10:04 AM

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland signed former Ohio State defensive back Brandon Mitchell, who joins the Browns after spending his 2007 rookie season as part of the Houston Texans practice squad.

The Browns waived safety Steve Cargile and signed defensive back Travis Key, the team announced Sunday.

Cleveland had claimed Cargile off waivers from Denver in early May.

Mitchell played in 45 games at Ohio State and ranked fourth on the team with 51 tackles and two interceptions as a senior.

Key is a former walk-on at Michigan State, where he had 113 tackles in 40 games. He started the 2007 season at strong safety for the Spartans.

