Browns sign first-round pick Mack

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have signed center Alex Mack, the team's first-round draft pick from California.
The All-American was awarded the Draddy Trophy in 2008, given to college football's top scholar-athlete and was a two-time Rimington Trophy finalist, given to the nation's top center.
Mack, the 21st overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, did not allow any sacks or quarterback pressures on 397 pass plays as a senior in 2008.
Mack was the Pac-10's Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2008 and was a four-time league academic honor roll honoree.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press